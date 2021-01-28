Dillon Danis trashes Michael Bisping over Paul bros criticism: “Stay in the commentary booth where it’s safe”

Bellator star Dillon Danis has some choice words for former UFC middleweight champion turned MMA analyst Michael Bisping.

Danis has spent the last few months angling for a boxing match with YouTube star turned pro boxer Jake Paul. While Paul recently signed on for a boxing match with former UFC fighter Ben Askren, Danis hasn’t relented in his callouts of the YouTuber.

Bisping, a UFC Hall-of-Famer, is not a fan of Danis, Paul and Askren’s flirtations with the boxing world, and wasn’t afraid to say so on social media.

A YouTuber, a wrestler and a jujitsu guy talking big about boxing is an insult to the sweet science. https://t.co/6xCAbFx2yx — michael (@bisping) January 27, 2021

This comment from Bisping prompted a heated response from Danis, who encouraged the former UFC champion to “stay in the commentary booth.”

stay in the commentary booth where it’s safe otherwise you will need more than sweet science to fix what i would do to your other eye in a boxing ring you twat https://t.co/kB5SrItPp4 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) January 27, 2021

Dillon Danis is a decorated BJJ competitor, but entered the MMA limelight when he was brought into Conor McGregor’s camp to help the Irishman prepare for his 2016 rematch with Nate Diaz. He and McGregor have since developed a close bond, and train together regularly.

Outside of his work with McGregor, Danis is also in the early phases of his own MMA career, having gone 2-0 as a pro under the Bellator banner. He made his pro debut against Kyle Walker in 2018, winning with a first-round toe-hold, then won his sophomore bout, a 2019 fight with Max Humphrey, with a first-round armbar. He was expected to take on Kegan Gennrich at a Bellator show in January, but fell out of the fight with an injury. He’s currently nursing a knee injury, which is ostensibly part of the reason he hasn’t signed on to fight Paul.