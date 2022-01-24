Michael Bisping applauds injured Francis Ngannou for overcoming adversity at UFC 270: “Fair play to him for doing a lot of work”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has praised Francis Ngannou for the hard work he put in to claim victory at UFC 270.

After two rounds of the UFC heavyweight title main event last Saturday, it appeared as if Ciryl Gane was well on his way to becoming the new king of the heavyweights. However, a fantastic adjustment by Francis Ngannou and his team ensured that “The Predator” was able to successfully defend the strap in a unanimous decision triumph.

In BT Sport’s post-show review, Michael Bisping couldn’t help but marvel at what Ngannou had accomplished in Anaheim.

“You can’t teach an old dogs new tricks? Well, you can. Francis Ngannou isn’t old but he’s 35, he’s no spring chicken. Fair play to him for doing a lot of work. As I say, in hindsight, it seems so obvious. The guy [Gane] moves around a lot, he’s got a great gas tank, he’s probably got the more diverse striking, a bit quicker. Take him down, outwrestle him, put him on his back side. If plan A isn’t going to plan, plan B. That’s what we saw – try and knock him out in the first, hold on, round two he’s getting a little elusive, he’s got the speed advantage and you’re getting tired. Alright, screw this, close the distance, get your hands on him.”

The injuries sustained by Ngannou in the lead-up to the fight make the win all the more impressive, and it also puts more pressure on UFC president Dana White as he decides what to do next with the heavyweight division.

