Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier share stories of how the UFC helped them during tough times

Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier have both taken the time to praise the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the financial aid the company has provided them in the past.

The UFC has come under fire many times in the last few years for their perceived poor treatment of fighters in regards to how much they get paid as well as how they’re looked after. This has become a particularly notable topic of conversation since the release of Liz Carmouche, who looks set to be immediately snapped up by Bellator.

Of course, not everyone is going to agree with going after the UFC, with former champions Cormier and Bisping making their own feelings known.

Getting ready for Xmas holidays reminds me of 2012 and 15 days before Xmas the @ufc sends me a 10k holiday bonus check. No reason for it but I remember thinking wow this was my fight purse before. We really do work for a beautiful company. Thank you guys. DC — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 9, 2019

I remember Dana did the same thing to me. Sent me a check in 2006 when I hadn’t fought for a while due to visa issues and he thought I’d be struggling financially: he was correct and it was very, very much appreciated. https://t.co/a2TNNrh39f — michael (@bisping) December 9, 2019

Cormier and Bisping are both at a point in their respective careers where they certainly don’t need to say these things in order to stay in the good books of the UFC. However, there’s a certain loyalty factor that needs to be taken into consideration, with both men being pillars of the company for so many years now.

It seems as if the debate on pay in the UFC is something that could continue to follow them for quite some time, especially with the figures that are being paid to some of boxing’s top stars as of late.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.