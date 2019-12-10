Sean O’Malley places 8th in Fortnite tournament, donates all of his winnings to charity

Sean O’Malley’s skills extend outside of the MMA sphere as the UFC bantamweight fighter placed 8th in a Fornite tournament and donated all his winnings to charity.

The 25-year-old fighter is currently undefeated in MMA with a 10-0 record.

O’Malley appeared on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, winning by knockout. Since his 2017 appearance, the young fighter has fought twice inside the Octagon. He beat Terrion Ware in his UFC debut, and Andre Soukhamthath in second UFC bout at UFC 222.

However, “Sugar” hasn’t fought for over a year.

He was pulled from UFC 239 after the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) discovered traces of ostarine, a banned substance, on one of his drug test. This is the same substance that caused O’Malley’s six-month suspension from the sport from September 2018 to March 2019. He avoided a longer suspension as the test showed only trace amounts consistent with supplement contamination.

When he’s not fighting, Sugar is an avid gamer. He entered a competition for the online multiplayer game, Fortnite. After placing 8th, O’Malley received a significant payment of $27,500. He donated his winnings to Raising Special Kids, a nonprofit organization in Arizona that helps systems of care to improve the lives of children with disabilities.

The charity took to Instagram to thank the young fighter for his contribution.

“EXCITING UPDATE! Raising Special Kids was incredibly honored to receive a very generous donation today from Mr. Sean O’Malley @sugaseanmma ! Sean is not your average visitor to the office, he is an MMA fighter and video game enthusiast who placed 8th in the Fortnite World Series and donated all of his winnings to Raising Special Kids. We are thankful for his big heart and humbling generosity. Thank you Sean! Your donation will directly support Arizona special needs families💙 #raisingspecialkids #standupforfamilies”

This is an incredibly generous donation considering Sugar Sean has not fought in 2019 and has made a disclosed total of $74,000 in his two-fight UFC career. The bantamweight fighter may have had some time out of the octagon, but that hasn’t stopped him from being a shining example of the next generation of UFC talent.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/10/2019.