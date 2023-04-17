Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Merab Dvalishvili under fire after performing “dangerous” high-rise social media stunt (Video)

By Susan Cox - April 17, 2023
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili is coming under fire after performing a ‘dangerous’ high-rise social media stunt.

Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) is currently on an impressive 9 fight winning streak,his latest unanimous decision victory coming against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) this past March at UFC Fight Night 221.

‘The Machine’ is now making headlines outside the Octagon.

The 32-year-old recently took on a high-altitude media stunt, being filmed while fooling around on a high-rise building without safety gear. The fighter can also be seen tripping while attempting to return to the balcony.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Giorgi Kiknadze (@gio_kiknadze17)

Fans of the surging bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili, were not impressed at seeing the video and took to social media with the following comments:

‘He’s making me nervous.’

‘Crazy guy, please stay safe Brother.’

‘What do you want to prove? This is stupid, man!’

‘This is very stupid.’

‘Bro chill don’t do that it’s dangerous.’

‘I like you, but your video is useless. Stupid people can be influenced by this style of video. if you like danger, focus on your sport because if you were to fall no UFC doctor is going to treat you.’

While Merab Dvalishvili is apparently having ‘fun’ and ‘goofing around’, the unanimous advice from his fan base is – don’t do that.

Dvalishvili may be next in line for a bantamweight title shot, depending on what the UFC decides after the upcoming battle between Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) and Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) at UFC 288 on Saturday, May 6th.

High rise stunts have become more popular in recent years, sometimes with deadly consequences.

Merab Dvalishvili seemingly is not afraid of heights. What do you think of the bantamweight’s latest shenanigans outside the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

