Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush and Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria moved to upcoming UFC events

Harry Kettle

Charles Oliveira vs Beneil Dariush and Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria have both been moved to new dates.

When you think fireworks in mixed martial arts, these are two bouts that come to mind. At lightweight, Oliveira vs Dariush is one of the most interesting styles match-ups you can make. Down at featherweight, Emmett and Topuria are two of the heaviest hitters you’re going to find.

At one point, Oliviera vs Dariush was scheduled to take place at UFC 288 next month with Emmett vs Topuria being scheduled for June 17th. However, both of those have now been moved.

The rearranged dates for these fights have been reported on social media, as seen below.

The lightweight collision, which could well determine the division’s new number one contender, is scheduled for June 10th at UFC 289. By contrast, Emmett vs Topuria has been moved back a week to June 24th in Jacksonville.

Oliveira prepares for war

The big story, in the eyes of many, is that Charles Oliveira is back. After losing his belt to Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi last year, he’s hungry to try and earn another title shot. However, it’s going to be easier said than done.

Beneil Dariush has been on the run of his career and he isn’t ready to let that come to a close anytime soon. He has yet to compete for the championship in the UFC, despite many feeling as if he’s already earned a chance to do so.

If he can get past ‘Do Bronx’, there can surely be no way of denying him.

Then, a few weeks later, Emmett and Topuria will go to war for our entertainment. What a sport.

Which of these two match-ups are you most excited to see? Who will come out on top? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

