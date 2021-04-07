Maycee Barber returns on July 24 against top prospect Miranda Maverick

Maycee Barber is looking to get back into the win column on July 24.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto via UFC president, Dana White, Barber is set to fight top prospect and 15th-ranked flyweight, Miranda Maverick.

The matchmaking of the fight is interesting given Barber and Maverick are so young in their careers. They are also considered two of the better prospects at flyweight. Although it should be an exciting fight, after Maverick’s wins at UFC 260, she mentioned that she didn’t want to fight Barber just yet. She thought they would eventually meet when they were top-five fighters. Yet, they will fight in a three-round bout on July 24 instead.

Maycee Barber is coming off a decision loss to Alexa Grasso at UFC 258. The fight served as her return bout since her upset loss to Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 in a fight she tore her ACL. Prior to the back-to-back setbacks, Barber had said she would become the youngest UFC champion and started off 3-0. During that run, she scored TKO wins over Gillian Robertson, J.J. Aldrich, and Hannah Cifers.

Miranda Maverick, meanwhile, is 2-0 in the UFC and coming off a decision win over Robertson. In her debut, she scored a TKO (doctor stoppage) win over Liana Jojua at UFC 254. She also holds notable wins over Pearl Gonzalez and DeAnna Bennett in Invicta FC.

After her loss at UFC 258, Barber spoke to BJPENN and made it clear she expects to have a solid performance next time out.

“The goal is to get back and fight. The destination is still the same. But, we just have another detour we need to go around,” Maycee Barber said. “The path might change a little bit but the title is still the goal in the long run. How we get there, whether it is beat a bunch more people and make some money or we will find out… There should be a lot of growth and you will see a lot more grittiness and a lot more going after it and finishing the girls. A meaner version.”

