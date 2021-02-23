Alexa Grasso “very happy” with win over Maycee Barber, believes title shot isn’t far off

Alexa Grasso picked up one of the biggest wins of her career as she beat Maycee Barber at UFC 258.

Entering the fight, all the hype was around Barber making her return. However, as Grasso was quietly going about her business, in the co-main event, she proved to everyone just how good she is.

Grasso was using his boxing to pick apart Barber and clearly win the first two rounds. Although the Mexican lost the third round, she was pleased with her performance, she also remained undefeated at flyweight.

“Yes, I’m very happy. It is satisfying to be 2-0. I feel like a new Alexa,” Grasso said to BJPENN.com. “I’m feeling more comfortable at fight camps, enjoying every second of all training and this seems to show in the Octagon. The mood changes a lot when you eat properly. I also like that my hype is when I’m in the Octagon. I hope that everyone that watched the fight enjoyed it.”

Grasso is still searching for her first UFC finish but knows even without the stoppage, it was a great performance from her to put the flyweight division on notice.

“Not disappointed. I was able to show my jiu-jitsu evolution and I landed accurate boxing combos,” Grasso explained. “Of course, it would have been amazing to finish her. But, I also knew she is tough.”

With the win, Alexa Grasso is now a top-10 flyweight and is hoping to return soon. She has a lot of momentum after the win and just wants anyone ranked above her. The Mexican isn’t too picky about her next opponent as she knows there are a lot of great matchups for her at the top of the flyweight division.

“UFC has perfect timing for their athlete’s fights, so I will be ready,” Grasso said. “I am ranked number 10 so anyone above me on the rankings would be a pleasure.”

Regardless of who she faces next, Alexa Grasso believes she is only a few wins away from a title shot. The hope is to face someone ranked in the top-five, and if she gets her hand raised, she believes she would be in a number one contender fight next time out.

Ultimately, Grasso knows she is now more mature in her fighting career and is finally ready to challenge for a UFC title.

“I hope not too far. I feel more mature at combat and the experience I’ve gotten through the years is showing myself that with each fight I can do better,” Grasso concluded.

