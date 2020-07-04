Max Holloway reveals he trained alone for Alex Volkanovski rematch, used “Zoom classes”

Like many fighters, Max Holloway has been forced to make serious alterations to his training camp ahead of his UFC 251 rematch with Alex Volkanovski.

The former UFC featherweight champion in Holloway (21-5 MMA) will square off with Volkanovski (21-1 MMA) for a second time in next weekend’s UFC 251 pay-per-view event headliner.

The pair first met in the co-main event of UFC 245 this past December, where the Aussie was able to outpoint ‘Blessed’ on route to a unanimous decision victory.

Now ahead of their highly anticipated immediate rematch, Max Holloway revealed that he has been training alone for UFC 251, this while utilizing Zoom classes.

“I didn’t want to put none of my coaches in harm’s way or getting arrested. Stay-at-home order in Hawaii was pretty serious. So a lot of the way I was training was exactly like this, over Zoom (video).” Holloway said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “There were Zoom classes, and you know, the first time seeing my coaches was at the airport in Vegas and then coming here.”

It will be intersting to see if the abnormal training camp caused by Covid-19 ends up impacting Max Holloway’s performance at UFC 251.

After putting together a sensation thirteen-fight win streak which saw him capture the promotions featherweight title, the Hawaiian standout has since gone just 1-2 over his past three Octagon appearances.

Alex Volkanovski has suggested that he feels disrespected ahead of his rematch with Holloway and plans on scoring a finish over ‘Blessed’ this time around.

As seen above, UFC 251 was originally slated to be headlined by a welterweight title fight featuring challenger Gilbert Burns taking on champion Kamaru Usman.

However, that bout was scrapped yesterday evening after it was revealed that Burns had contracted the Coronavirus and was thus unable to compete.

What do you think of the news that Max Holloway has been training alone for his rematch with Alex Volkanovski at UFC 251? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on July 4, 2020