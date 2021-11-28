Matt Brown provides positive health update after withdrawing from UFC Vegas 44

UFC welterweight Matt Brown provided a positive health update after withdrawing from his fight against Bryan Barberena at UFC Vegas 44.

Brown was set to fight Barberena at UFC Vegas 44 next Friday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but the fight was scratched after Brown pulled out due to COVID-19. Taking to his social media to provide a positive health update, Brown said that he is feeling much better now after being very sick for two days. He also confirmed that he is unvaccinated.

Brown: Getting lots of messages asking if I’m ok so I’ll just answer here: I’m totally fine. A little fatigued from fighting off the sickness but getting a lot of things done around the house still. I only had two days that I was too sick to do anything.

Brown: Just terrible timing to catch covid is only thing that sucks. I put a lot of time, energy and money into this camp and won’t get any of that back now.

Brown: Also, for those asking, I’m not vaccinated. I’m not tribal about either side of the argument I just never felt it necessary for myself.

Brown: I don’t need to hear your opinion on whether I should be jabbed or not either I’m not really in to debating things that people already have their minds made up about

The last time we saw Brown fight in the Octagon, he knocked out Dhiego Lima in one of the better performances of his career. Although Brown is 40 years old now, he is still winning fights, and as long as he wants to keep fighting, the UFC matchmakers will book him.

Do you want to see the UFC re-book Matt Brown vs. Bryan Barberena or do you want to see the promotions match up both fighters with different opponents going forward?