Dana White announces UFC Atlantic City headliner and confirms three other fights

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the main event for UFC Atlantic City in March.

White took to his social media accounts on Friday evening to confirm three fight announcements while also announcing the headliner of UFC Atlantic City. In the main event of UFC Atlantic City on March 30, seventh-ranked welterweight Sean Brady will take on ninth-ranked Vicente Luque.

Breaking news:

March 16th: Tuivasa vs Tybura

March 23rd: Namajunas vs Ribas

March 30th: Brady vs Luque

April 13th at #UFC300: Figueirdo vs Garbrandt pic.twitter.com/2ZEa9OCB4R — danawhite (@danawhite) January 13, 2024

Along with the UFC Atlantic City headliner between Brady and Luque, Dana White also confirmed Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura as the main event of the Fight Night card on March 16, while Rose Namajunas will take on Amanda Ribas on March 23 and the final fight was Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 300.

Sean Brady (16-1) returned to the win column back in December with a third-round submission win over Kelvin Gastelum, which was his first fight in 14 months following his TKO loss to Belal Muhammad. Brady is 6-1 in the UFC and also wins over Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, Christian Aguilera, Ismail Naurdiev, and Court McGee. This will be his first UFC main event.

Vicente Luque (22-9-1) is coming off a decision win over Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of a Fight Night card back in August. The Brazilian was supposed to face Ian Machado Garry at UFC 296 but the Irishman was forced out of the bout as he fell ill on fight week.

The victory over dos Anjos snapped Luque’s two-fight losing streak as he suffered a TKO loss to Geoff Neal and a decision loss to Belal Muhammad in a main event. Luque is 15-5 in the UFC and has headlined two events, is 1-1 in those spots.

With Brady vs. Luque announced as the UFC Atlantic City headliner, the card is as follows: