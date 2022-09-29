Maryna Moroz discusses becoming the first UFC fighter to do a Playboy Centerfold: “I think America changed me“

Maryna Moroz has spoken about how it feels to become the first UFC fighter to make an appearance in Playboy.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Maryna Moroz has become the first UFC fighter to appear in Playboy. Moroz, 31, is currently finding success inside the Octagon with a three-fight win streak to her name – and she’s quite clearly having some joy outside of the cage, too.

- Advertisementss -

Moroz took the opportunity recently to speak with TMZ Sports about her decision to work with Playboy and how she came to the decision.

- Advertisement -

“It’s super cool. I am still surprised for me,” Moroz said. “I am so happy. It’s a very good opportunity for me, and I am just ready for work.”

“Before, I was a very closed person. Now, I think America changed me,” Moroz noted. “Now I am open, and I feel more energy. When I show maybe nude pictures, people write me very good messages and I take energy… I love it so much… Number one for me is training, but all the time in gym, I want something to relax.

“I think to be sexy and make pictures, it’s helped me a lot to be calm. Working with Playboy is super big for me. The level [has made] me change everything in my life. Now, I am different. I am a different person,” Moroz said.

Quotes via MMA News

- Advertisement -

Moroz is currently scheduled to return to action on November 19 for a battle with Jennifer Maia, with a victory potentially lifting her a big step closer to title contention.

What do you think about Maryna Moroz’s decision to work with Playboy? How far do you think she could go in the UFC and do you believe she has the potential to be a mainstream star? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -