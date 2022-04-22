UFC Vegas 52 Weigh In Results: All 24 fighters make weight

UFC Vegas 52 kicks off with fighter weigh-ins, which take place at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) today, Friday April 22nd.

The weigh-ins are taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was announced yesterday that the flyweight showdown between former RIZIN bantamweight champion Manel Kape (17-6 MMA) and 125-pound knockout artist Su Mudaerji (16-4 MMA) has been cancelled after Kape withdrew for ‘personal reasons’.

It will be former women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (22-9 MMA) and Amanda Lemos (11-1 MMA) who meet in the main event, clashing for a possible #1 contender status.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m.)

Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (115)

Clay Guida (154) vs. Claudio Puelles (155.5)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Montana De La Rosa (125.5)

Alexandr Romanov (240.5) vs. Chase Sherman (249)

Charles Jourdain (144.5) vs. Lando Vannata (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m.)

Evan Elder (170) vs. Preston Parsons (170)

Marc-Andre Barriault (188.5) vs. Jordan Wright (190) – 190-pound catchweight

Dwight Grant (170.5) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (169.5)

Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Ike Villanueva (205.5)

Cameron Else (135) vs. Aori Qileng (136)

Philipe Lins (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Dean Barry (170.5) vs. Mike Jackson (170)

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 52 tomorrow night, Saturday April 23rd? Who will you be betting on for the win(s)?