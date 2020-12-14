Marvin Vettori makes case for 2020’s Fighter of the Year honors

Italian middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes he should receive Fighter of the Year honors for 2020.

As we prepare to close our 2020 calendars, debates about the year’s top fighter are already roiling. Vettori is certainly in the conversation, but so are several other fighters, such as his fellow middleweight contender Kevin Holland.

While Vettori went 2-0 in 2020, picking up wins over Karl Roberson and Jack Hermansson, Holland went a ridiculous 5-0 this year, defeating Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros and most recently, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

As Vettori points out, however, he was scheduled for far more than just two fights, but was deprived of a busier schedule due to a trio of bout cancelations. He also feels that his win over Hermansson is worth more than any of the wins Holland picked up this year.

The Italian outlined his argument in a recent Twitter post, which he has since deleted.

“Ok so fighter of the year,” Vettori wrote. “Pros to Holland, he stayed active, but only solid guys he beat are Darren Stewart and Jacare. I fought twice and made weight three times, since Roberson pulled out the first time, and went on beating world [ranked] No. 4, climbing 10 positions in the rankings. Obvious answer.”

While Marvin Vettori makes a strong case for Fighter of the Year honors over Holland, it’s worth noting that they’re not the only two fighters in the conversation. Rising middleweight and welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev also has a place in the debate after going 3-0 in 2020, as does Holland’s former victim Buckley, who rebounded from that defeat with two highlight-reel knockouts. Lastly, reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo also deserves a spot in the conversation after going 3-0-1 in 2020, with his recent draw against Brandon Moreno going down as one of year’s best fights.

