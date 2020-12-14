Mackenzie Dern issues statement after UFC 256 win

Rising UFC strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern has issued a statement after her decision victory over Virna Jandiroba on the UFC 256 main card.

Despite being two of the best jiu jitsu players in women’s MMA, Dern and Jandiroba spent the majority of their three-round strawweight contest slugging it out on the feet. In fact, had the UFC 256 main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno—an all-time great fight—gone differently, Dern and Jandiroba almost certainly would have received $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses.

After winning her unexpected firefight with Jandiroba by decision, Dern took to Instagram to issue a statement.

“3 wins in 6 1/2 months,” Dern wrote. “Each fight helping me grow in different ways! Thank you everyone who took part in this win and everyone for all the support! Excited for what 2021 will bring!”

With her win over Jandiroba, Mackenzie Dern is now on a three-fight streak, as she also defeated Hannah Cifers and Randa Markos this year, by first-round knee bar and arm bar respectively. Her lone pro loss occurred in October of 2019, when she lost a decision to surging strawweight contender Amanda Ribas. Prior to that, she began her pro MMA career with a perfect, 7-0 run. That streak was preceded by some incredible success on the professional grappling circuit.

Dern entered her UFC 256 fight with Jandiroba with the No. 11 spot in the UFC strawweight rankings. While the promotion’s rankings have not yet been updated to reflect the results of the card, she will most likely take a big climb up the rankings when updates are made.

What do you think the future holds for the rapidly improving BJJ specialist after her impressive decision victory over Virna Jandiroba on the UFC 256 main card last weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.