Marvin Vettori blasts Conor McGregor for his comments about Beneil Dariush: “You are scumbag, I hope to see you soon”

Marvin Vettori has blasted Conor McGregor for his comments about Beneil Dariush.

Vettori and Dariush are gym mates and have trained together at Kings MMA for a long time. Needless to say the two are good friends and Vettori has come to the defense of his training partner after Conor McGregor’s ‘nobody’ comment.

It was over the past week that Beneil Dariush (21-4 MMA) took shots at both Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA). Oliveira has called out McGregor for a future match-up in the Octagon. Yes, ‘Do Bronx’ wants his next bout to come against the Irishman for the promotions vacant lightweight title.

Dariush, in a recent interview on ‘The Fighter vs. The Writer‘ podcast spoke about a McGregor vs Oliveira match-up saying:

“He’s (Oliveira) talking about wanting to fight Conor McGregor, and he talks about how these guys never gave him a shot when he was outside the top five, blah, blah, blah. We were supposed to fight October of 2020. I have a fight contract, I can post a picture of it. I was supposed to fight Charles, and he pulled out of the fight, and then a couple months later, instead of fighting me, he fought Tony Ferguson. He said something about family issues and I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, he didn’t fight me, I can’t believe it.’ Family comes first, I understand that. But the same thing people did to him, he’s doing to me.”

Indeed Dariush was supposed to fight Oliveira on October 3rd, 2020 but Oliveira pulled out of the fight. The match was never rescheduled by the UFC.

Continuing, Dariush said:

“I understand the media has their thing, the UFC has their part, but for him to be chasing a unicorn, it’s super frustrating. There’s two clear contenders in front of you, and you’re trying to chase a unicorn. No one knows when Conor is going to fight again. The guy might not even fight this year. Make it make sense. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Conor McGregor, aka the ‘unicorn’, responded to Beneil Dariush’s comments taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“Beneil Dariush is the biggest nobody in the company”

In response, taking to ‘Twitter‘, Vettori defended Dariush, saying to the ‘The Notorious’:

“What a bitch @TheNotoriousMMA You couldn’t last 2 min with Beneil and that’s just a fact. You are a scumbag, I hope to see you soon.”

Martin Vettori (18-5 MMA) was scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) at UFC 275 on June 11th but Whittaker had to withdraw due to injury. Rumors have it that the two have agreed to meet this year in September at a UFC event in Paris, France.

Do you agree with Vettori’s comments that McGregor couldn’t last two minutes in the Octagon with Beneil Dariush?