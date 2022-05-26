Mark Munoz releases statement after being placed on administrative leave from his high school coaching gig

Former UFC fighter Mark Munoz has released a statement after being placed on administrative leave from his job as a high school wrestling coach.

Mark Munoz has always been known as one of the good guys in mixed martial arts and regardless of whether or not this incident goes any further, we expect that reputation to continue to follow him.

The veteran, who retired back in 2015 after a win over Luke Barnatt, has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of allowing two students at his school to settle their differences using boxing gloves.

Some don’t believe he would’ve done such a thing whereas others outright don’t care, and believe his actions – if true – would’ve helped to prevent an even nastier fight from breaking out.

In the following statement issued to MMA Junkie, Munoz makes it clear that he did not encourage the children in question to fight it out.

“With every ounce of who I am, I desire to be a positive influence on kids, to teach kids to be the very best wrestlers, to speak loudly against bullying, and to honor my Lord Jesus Christ,” Munoz wrote. “There are thousands of wrestlers who I have coached that would affirm those truths from first-hand experience. Under no circumstance would I encourage kids to settle a dispute through fighting.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Munoz is a stand-up member of the MMA community and based on everything that’s been said about this case, it’s difficult to believe there was much wrongdoing. Of course, it feels like there are still a few wrinkles in the tale that have yet to be told, but his track record speaks for itself.

Hopefully smarter heads will prevail in the weeks ahead and Munoz will, at the very least, be able to either keep his role or find a new one.