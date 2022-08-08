Marlon Vera reveals Petr Yan turned down main event spot against him: “That fat c*nt declined the fight”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera reveals Petr Yan turned down a fight against him.

‘Chito’ has been out of the cage since his decision victory over Rob Font in April. The win was Vera’s third in a row and has moved him to the front of the bantamweight rankings. Prior to the victory over Font, he had defeated Frankie Edgar and Davey Grant.

The 29-year-old is set to return this Saturday night at UFC San Diego against Dominick Cruz. However, the matchup with the former bantamweight champion isn’t what Vera first hoped for. Instead, he hoped to face another former titleholder.

Marlon Vera discussed his UFC San Diego main event in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. While the bantamweight is pumped for his matchup with ‘The Dominator’, he also took aim at Petr Yan.

‘No Mercy’ is currently set to face Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 in October. However, the Russian nearly faced Vera this weekend. According to the latter, Yan turned down a fight against him, due to being on vacation.

“Petr Yan, in Boston, Massachusetts, August 13th. Petr Yan, that fat c*nt declined the fight because he was eating pizza in Italy. He said ‘I don’t have time to make the weight, I don’t have time to prepare’. If I’m easy money, why didn’t you just finish your slice and kick my a*s? But he declined the fight, said he wanted to fight in November or October.”

Marlon Vera continued, “So I was like, you ain’t that cool to wait for you buddy. I want action, I want to fight, I want to make money, come on, let’s go… That’s what happened, that’s not s*it talking. That’s not beef between me and the Russian fat guy, he just didn’t have the time.”

What do you think about Marlon Vera’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

