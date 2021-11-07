Marlon Vera reacts after knocking out Frankie Edgar at UFC 268: “This is a dream come true”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera reacted after knocking out MMA legend Frankie Edgar at UFC 268, saying “this is a dream come true.”

Vera knocked out Edgar with a front kick late in the third round of their UFC 268 main card bantamweight fight. It was a phenomenal victory by Vera, who is now poised to enter the top-10 rankings in the stacked UFC 135lbs weight class. For Vera, this knockout over Edgar represents by far the biggest win of his career on paper, and he did it in style, too, winning a $50,000 bonus for “Performance of the Night” for his incredible knockout.

Following his big win over Edgar at UFC 268, Vera took to his social media to react to the win, saying that it is a dream come true for him to score a KO over Edgar in New York.

What a night conquer MSG was a dream thanks @ufc for the opportunity we coming for that belt // thanks to all the people who support me this is a dream come true from Ecuador to Madison square garden!! # november6th

For Edgar, this was his second straight loss following a flying knee KO defeat to Cory Sandhagen earlier this year. Edgar has now lost four of his last five fights, and at this point, it appears as though his time as a top contender in the sport is done. Of course, the move down to bantamweight could also be one of the reasons why his chin hasn’t been as durable at this weight class. So perhaps there is still a chance that Edgar would consider moving back up to 145lbs or even 155lbs if he wants to finish off his year. But for now at least, this was a tough loss to Vera and it could be the last time we see Edgar fight.

