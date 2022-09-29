Dana White refutes rumors that Mark Zuckerberg rented out the Apex for UFC Vegas 61: “That’s total bulls***”

UFC president Dana White has rejected rumours that Mark Zuckerberg rented out the entire UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 61 this weekend.

Mixed martial arts is a strange sport and in the blink of an eye, a rumour can spread like wildfire – and nobody knows that more than Dana White.

The boss has been there and seen it all, especially since becoming the main man for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Someone who has only recently taken up a love of MMA, though, is none other than Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, aka one of the richest men in the United States.

Many fans and pundits were suspicious when it was noted that the UFC Apex will be closed to fans and media this weekend for UFC Vegas 61 with Dana refusing to give a full answer as to why. Earlier in the week, Mackenzie Dern said the following on the matter.

“I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event. So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know,” Dern said at media day. “From going to a main event to a crowd to very, very private, I’m definitely like, okay we are back like sparring. It’s a different type of adversity they have to get to because you get distracted so easily. So any like commentating or anything, if you’re not focused, your mind can get distracted. So I’m excited and that just makes me more driven to put on a good show for I know everyone’s watching on tv, but for Mark and whoever’s gonna be there. Put on a show, that’s what they wanna see is a show. We’re gonna give a show.”

When he heard about this, Dana White responded via social media.

Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. https://t.co/VbdFATcltd — danawhite (@danawhite) September 29, 2022

“Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bulls***.”

For now, all we can do is sit back and continue to speculate.

Do you believe Dana White’s comments on the Mark Zuckerberg rumour? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

