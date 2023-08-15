Mario Bautista remains on UFC 292, set to face Da’Mon Blackshear

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2023
Mario Bautista has gotten a replacement opponent.

Mario Bautista

Bautista was supposed to face Cody Garbrandt at UFC 292 in Boston but the former bantamweight champion had to pull out due to an injury. Now, multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that Bautista will face Da’Mon Blackshear on Saturday at UFC 292.

Mario Bautista (12-2) is riding a four-fight win streak and coming off a first-round submission win over Guido Cannetti back in March. Prior to that, he had first-round submission wins over Benito Lopez and Brian Kelleher. To kick off the win streak, Bautista beat Jay Perrin by decision.

Bautista is 6-2 in the UFC as his two losses came by knockout to Trevin Jones and submission to Cory Sandhagen in his debut. His other two wins inside the Octagon were over Ji Soo Son by decision and Miles Johns by TKO.

Da’Mon Blackshear (14-5-1) fought on Saturday and scored a first-round submission win by twister against Jose Johnson. He will now be fighting for the second time in seven days when he steps in to face Mario Bautista on short notice at UFC 292.

In the UFC, Blackshear is 2-1-1 and is riding a two-fight win streak as before the win on Saturday, he beat Luan Lacerda by TKO. In his Octagon debut, Blackshear fought Youssef Zalal to a draw and then dropped a decision to Javid Basharat.

With the addition of Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear, UFC 292 is as follows:

  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley
  • Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos
  • Neil Magny vs. Ian Machado Garry
  • Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
  • Mario Bautista vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
  • Gregor Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
  • Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
  • Mayrna Moroz vs. Karine
  • TUF 31 lightweight finals
  • TUF 31 bantamweight finals

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cody Garbrandt UFC

