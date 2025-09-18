Mario Bautista predicts title shot if he defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025
Mario Bautista workout

Mario Bautista believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov would take him to the promised land.

Bautista and Nurmagomedov will share the Octagon in a pivotal bantamweight clash at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Earlier that month, Merab Dvalishvili will put the UFC Bantamweight Championship at stake against Cory Sandhagen. Bautista vs. Nurmagomedov is a significant chance for either man to earn a crack at 135-pound gold.

Appearing on MMA Junkie Radio, Bautista said he feels confident that a win over Nurmagomedov would grant him the winner of Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen.

“I think it has to. If you look at it, it’s going to be nine straight wins,” Bautista said. “Getting this win, then my last three performances would be Aldo, Patchy, Umar. Nine-fight win streak. I don’t know what else you could possibly do, and I think that’s exactly what Merab had. I think Merab had a nine-fight win streak, and I think he really had to really fight for that title shot. Hopefully he sees that and gives me that same kind of grace, and we’ll figure something out.”

Bautista has beaten the likes of Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix to move one step closer to UFC gold. Nurmagomedov was undefeated prior to falling short in his bantamweight title fight against “The Machine” back in January. While Nurmagomedov’s grappling had been a key part of his success, he was outhustled by Dvalishvili in their title fight.

Bautista believes he will be prepared for his opponent’s grappling by the time fight night rolls along.

“I’ve fought some good grapplers: Ricky Simon, and probably a few other ones here and there. I’ve got ready for wrestlers. I’ve had those cams, but this is just a more high profile one.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on both the UFC 320 and UFC 321 cards.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mario Bautista UFC Umar Nurmagomedov

Related

Tom Aspinall training

Tom Aspinall wants a quick turnaround after fighting at UFC 321

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025
Jon Jones and Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White's stance on Jon Jones' return

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping agrees with Dana White regarding Jon Jones potentially not fighting at UFC White House.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison doesn't expect much trash talk in build-up to Amanda Nunes fight

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

Kayla Harrison has said she doesn’t expect much trash talk in the build-up to her proposed superfight against Amanda Nunes.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

MMA analyst wants to see fresh opponents for Alexander Volkanovski

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2025

MMA analyst Michael Chiesa has given his thoughts on what the future should hold for Alexander Volkanovski.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor "Not in the right mindset to run for president", says Artem Lobov after ‘Notorious’ drops out of Irish race

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025

Conor McGregor has pulled out of the Irish presidential race, and his estranged former training partner, Artem Lobov has weighed in on that. Lobov prepares to return to competition after over four years on the sidelines, with his return adversary being someone with ties to Lobov’s friendlier days with McGregor.

UFC 322

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues booked on UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - September 17, 2025
Alessandro Costa enters the Octagon for his fight against Alden Coria at Noche UFC, opposite a graphic, blurred image of Costa's toe injury
UFC

VIDEO | Alessandro Costa sliced his toe open after getting it stuck in the Octagon at Noche UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

UFC flyweight Alessandro Costa suffered more than a loss in his fight at Noche UFC last Saturday.

Dana White and TKO President Mark Shapiro speaks cageside at UFC 306
UFC

Report: UFC and Netflix were close to agreeing to broadcast deal before last-second speed bump

Curtis Calhoun - September 17, 2025

The UFC’s broadcasting rights were reportedly close to going to Netflix before a last-second snag in negotiations between the two sides.

Terence Crawford and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria isn't far-fetched, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria doesn’t seem like a matchup UFC CEO Dana White would want to book, or is it?

Conor McGregor UFC entrance
Michael Chandler

One Conor McGregor opponent who got away insists UFC White House fight is possible

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 17, 2025

Will Conor McGregor finally meet a fighter he never got a chance to share the Octagon with?