Mario Bautista predicts title shot if he defeats Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 321

Mario Bautista believes a win over Umar Nurmagomedov would take him to the promised land.

Bautista and Nurmagomedov will share the Octagon in a pivotal bantamweight clash at UFC 321 on Oct. 25. Earlier that month, Merab Dvalishvili will put the UFC Bantamweight Championship at stake against Cory Sandhagen. Bautista vs. Nurmagomedov is a significant chance for either man to earn a crack at 135-pound gold.

Appearing on MMA Junkie Radio, Bautista said he feels confident that a win over Nurmagomedov would grant him the winner of Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen.

“I think it has to. If you look at it, it’s going to be nine straight wins,” Bautista said. “Getting this win, then my last three performances would be Aldo, Patchy, Umar. Nine-fight win streak. I don’t know what else you could possibly do, and I think that’s exactly what Merab had. I think Merab had a nine-fight win streak, and I think he really had to really fight for that title shot. Hopefully he sees that and gives me that same kind of grace, and we’ll figure something out.”

Bautista has beaten the likes of Jose Aldo and Patchy Mix to move one step closer to UFC gold. Nurmagomedov was undefeated prior to falling short in his bantamweight title fight against “The Machine” back in January. While Nurmagomedov’s grappling had been a key part of his success, he was outhustled by Dvalishvili in their title fight.

Bautista believes he will be prepared for his opponent’s grappling by the time fight night rolls along.

“I’ve fought some good grapplers: Ricky Simon, and probably a few other ones here and there. I’ve got ready for wrestlers. I’ve had those cams, but this is just a more high profile one.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on both the UFC 320 and UFC 321 cards.