Tom Aspinall wants a quick turnaround after fighting at UFC 321

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants a quick turnaround after fighting Ciryl Gane at UFC 321.

At UFC 321 next month, Tom Aspinall is set to square off with Ciryl Gane as he prepares to defend his UFC heavyweight championship for the first time. It’s been a long time coming for the Englishman who has been forced to sit and wait to see whether or not Jon Jones would accept the fight against him. He didn’t, meaning that Tom has now been promoted to the position of undisputed champion.

Gane is someone that Aspinall has been eyeing up for a while now, with many fans being excited to see how their two styles mesh together. While Ciryl certainly has the potential to knock the champion out and finally claim the gold, he’s considered by most pundits to be the underdog.

While this fight may be taking place at the end of October, Aspinall has sensationally stated that he could be interested in making a quick turnaround before the end of 2025.

Aspinall is open to quick turnaround this year

“I’d like to,” he said when asked if he could fight twice in 2025 by Bloody Elbow.

“It’s just getting the UFC on board with it.

“They’ve got pay-per-view guys who want to headline another card.

“If I can fit into another card later this year, I will. If not, it will be as soon as possible next year.”

When it comes to Aspinall, never say never.

