UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the bantamweight bout between Patchy Mix and Mario Bautista.

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix (20-2 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Newark. The 31-year-old standout will be competing for the first time since defending the Bellator bantamweight world title against Magomed Magomedov 13 months ago in Paris, France. Patchy will enter this evening’s contest sporting a 7-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Mario Bautista (16-2 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since outpointing Jose Aldo at UFC 307 in October of last year. The 31-year-old is also riding a 7-fight winning streak ahead of tonight’s affair.

Round one of this bantamweight contest begins and Mario Bautista opens with an inside low kick and then a jab to the body. Another low kick and then a right over the top. Patchy Mix with a side kick to the body. Bautista with another clean body shot. Mix with a low kick. Mario answers with two hard right hands. Mix with a left hand that lands. Mario with a nice low kick and then another good body shot. Patchy with a jab. Mario Bautista answers with a 3-strike combination. He goes to the body with a right hand. Mix looks very stiff early. The former Bellator champ lands a body kick and then a low kick. The fighters clinch briefly, and Patchy Mix lands a good knee. Another nice body shot from Mario. He is full of confidence at the moment. Mix misses with a jumping knee. Another right hand to the body by Bautista. He goes upstairs and cracks Mix with a right. Patchy with a nice jab and then another. Mario replies with a good body shot and then a right over the top. Mix with a low kick. Bautista responds with one to the body. Patchy with a clean punch. Mario Bautista answers right back. The UFC vet with a 3-punch combo to close out the opening round.

Round two of this UFC 316 main card matchup begins and Mario Bautista starts things off with a good kick to the body. His striking is on point this evening. Patchy Mix with a right hand. Mario replies with a pair of strikes. Good jabs now from Bautista. Mix with a right hook. The fighters trade low kicks. Patchy with a right hook. He goes to the body with a kick and then a left hook. Mix with a nice head kick. Bautista is on the retreat after that one. He resets and then comes forward with some jabs. Another right hook from Mix. Bautista with a crisp jab in return. This is a much more competitive round but Mario still landing more. He leaps in with a good 1-2. Mix continues to work his right hook. However, he’s only throwing one punch at a time for the most part. Another good jab from Mario Bautista. Patchy Mix with a knee to the body. Another good combo from Mario. He rips the body with a right hook. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this bantamweight matchup begins and Patchy Mix comes forward quickly. He shoots for a takedown but is unsuccessful. He’s almost certainly down two rounds. Mario Bautista continues to work his punches with good success. Mix is bloodied up now. Patchy still looks stiff in there. He’s not using any head movement. Bautista continues to chip away with jabs and low kicks. Patchy looks to close the distance but just can’t find his range. Bautista continues to slip and rip. Just over a minute remains in the fight. Mix trying hard to make something happen but Bautista continues to slip and rip. A good body kick from Patchy Mix. He lands a nice right hand that appears to stun Mario Bautista. A good low kick and then a jab from the UFC vet. Another clean punch from Mix. The horn sounds to end the bout.

Official UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista def. Patchy Mix by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Bautista fight next following his victory over Mix this evening in New Jersey?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mario Bautista Patchy Mix UFC UFC 316

Related

Kevin Holland

UFC 316 Results: Kevin Holland stops Vicente Luque (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025
UFC 316, Results, Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC
Kayla Harrison

UFC 316: 'Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - June 7, 2025

The Octagon returns to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 316 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley 2.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou's possible future UFC return

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou potentially being interested in a UFC return.

Amanda Nunes
UFC

Amanda Nunes plans on returning to UFC for "as long as possible"

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

UFC legend Amanda Nunes has provided a positive update on her seemingly imminent return to the cage.

Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313 weigh-ins
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's manager provides another update regarding Alex Pereira rematch

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has provided an update on the UFC champion’s potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling doesn't quite understand Sean O'Malley's UFC superstardom

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2025
Francis Ngannou, UFC
UFC

Francis Ngannou coach opens door to UFC return: 'Enough time has passed'

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

Francis Ngannou could potentially end up fighting for the UFC again, according to his long-time coach.

Ariane da Silva, UFC 316, MMA, Wang Cong
UFC

Ariane da Silva coach explains massive UFC 316 weight miss, opponent reacts

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

There was some major drama at the UFC 316 weigh-ins. Most of it surrounded a flyweight fight between Wang Cong and Ariane da Silva.

Donald Trump, UFC 316, Elon Musk, MMA
Dana White

Donald Trump to attend Saturday's UFC 316 event despite Elon Musk feud

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

United States President Donald Trump has had a hectic couple of days, but will be making an appearance at Saturday’s UFC 316 card all the same.

Kayla Harrison, UFC 316, MMA
UFC

UFC 316: Kayla Harrison reacts after grueling cut to 135 pounds

BJ Penn Staff - June 6, 2025

Kayla Harrison is on weight for her first UFC title fight.