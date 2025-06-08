UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Patchy Mix (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the bantamweight bout between Patchy Mix and Mario Bautista.

Patchy Mix (20-2 MMA) will be making his Octagon debut this evening in Newark. The 31-year-old standout will be competing for the first time since defending the Bellator bantamweight world title against Magomed Magomedov 13 months ago in Paris, France. Patchy will enter this evening’s contest sporting a 7-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Mario Bautista (16-2 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since outpointing Jose Aldo at UFC 307 in October of last year. The 31-year-old is also riding a 7-fight winning streak ahead of tonight’s affair.

The Bantamweight division will have their eyes on this one 👀@Bautista_MMA vs @TeamMixMMA [ #UFC316 is LIVE now on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/DB5d3mqku8 — UFC (@ufc) June 8, 2025

Round one of this bantamweight contest begins and Mario Bautista opens with an inside low kick and then a jab to the body. Another low kick and then a right over the top. Patchy Mix with a side kick to the body. Bautista with another clean body shot. Mix with a low kick. Mario answers with two hard right hands. Mix with a left hand that lands. Mario with a nice low kick and then another good body shot. Patchy with a jab. Mario Bautista answers with a 3-strike combination. He goes to the body with a right hand. Mix looks very stiff early. The former Bellator champ lands a body kick and then a low kick. The fighters clinch briefly, and Patchy Mix lands a good knee. Another nice body shot from Mario. He is full of confidence at the moment. Mix misses with a jumping knee. Another right hand to the body by Bautista. He goes upstairs and cracks Mix with a right. Patchy with a nice jab and then another. Mario replies with a good body shot and then a right over the top. Mix with a low kick. Bautista responds with one to the body. Patchy with a clean punch. Mario Bautista answers right back. The UFC vet with a 3-punch combo to close out the opening round.

Patchy Mix is STRAIGHT Eating SHOTS vs Mario Bautista 😲 #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/XX3SNCmO6y — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) June 8, 2025

Round two of this UFC 316 main card matchup begins and Mario Bautista starts things off with a good kick to the body. His striking is on point this evening. Patchy Mix with a right hand. Mario replies with a pair of strikes. Good jabs now from Bautista. Mix with a right hook. The fighters trade low kicks. Patchy with a right hook. He goes to the body with a kick and then a left hook. Mix with a nice head kick. Bautista is on the retreat after that one. He resets and then comes forward with some jabs. Another right hook from Mix. Bautista with a crisp jab in return. This is a much more competitive round but Mario still landing more. He leaps in with a good 1-2. Mix continues to work his right hook. However, he’s only throwing one punch at a time for the most part. Another good jab from Mario Bautista. Patchy Mix with a knee to the body. Another good combo from Mario. He rips the body with a right hook. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this bantamweight matchup begins and Patchy Mix comes forward quickly. He shoots for a takedown but is unsuccessful. He’s almost certainly down two rounds. Mario Bautista continues to work his punches with good success. Mix is bloodied up now. Patchy still looks stiff in there. He’s not using any head movement. Bautista continues to chip away with jabs and low kicks. Patchy looks to close the distance but just can’t find his range. Bautista continues to slip and rip. Just over a minute remains in the fight. Mix trying hard to make something happen but Bautista continues to slip and rip. A good body kick from Patchy Mix. He lands a nice right hand that appears to stun Mario Bautista. A good low kick and then a jab from the UFC vet. Another clean punch from Mix. The horn sounds to end the bout.

He just keeps stacking Ws 👏@Bautista_MMA gets the unanimous decision victory at #UFC316! pic.twitter.com/bPPHXGLR5K — UFC (@ufc) June 8, 2025

Official UFC 316 Results: Mario Bautista def. Patchy Mix by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27 x2)

Who would you like to see Bautista fight next following his victory over Mix this evening in New Jersey?