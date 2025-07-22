Dana White announces UFC 320, UFC 321 main events

By Cole Shelton - July 22, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the main events for UFC 320 and UFC 321, as well as other fights.

Dana White UFC press conference

White took to Instagram Live on July 22 and announced that the main event of UFC 320 will see Magomed Anakalaev defending his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Alex Pereira. The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4.

Ankalaev defeated Pereira by decision back in March to win the light heavyweight title, and the two will be running it back as the Brazilian looks to reclaim his throne.

The co-main event of UFC 32o, which was announced by Dana White, sees the bantamweight title on the line as Merab Dvalishvili takes on Cory Sandhagen. Dvalshvili is 20-4, is coming off a submission win over Sean O’Malley to defend his belt for the second time. Sandhagen, meanwhile, is coming off a stoppage win over Deiveson Figueiredo to return to the win column.

Also announced for UFC 320 by Dana White is a pivotal light heavyweight bout as Jiri Prochazka takes on Khalil Rountree in a potential No. 1 contender fight. Prochazka is coming off a knockout win over Jamahal Hill, while Rountree by Hill by decision last time out.

UFC 320 currently is as follows:

  • Magomed Ankalaev vs Alex Pereira
  • Merab Dvalishvili vs Cory Sandhagen
  • Jiri Prochazka vs Khalil Rountree
  • Joe Pyfer vs Abus Magomedov
  • Macy Chiasson vs Yana Santos

Dana White announces UFC 321 main event

Along with UFC 320, Dana White also announced the UFC 321 main event. The card is set to take place on October 25 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

The main event of the card sees heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall defending his belt against Ciryl Gane. Aspinall became the undisputed champ after Jon Jones retired. Gane, meanwhile, will get his third crack at becoming the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

UFC 321 is currently as follows:

  • Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane
  • Alexander Volkov vs Jailton Almeida
  • Aleksandar Rakic vs Azamat Murzakanov
  • Azat Maksum vs Mitch Raposo

