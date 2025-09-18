Joe Rogan wishes UFC could’ve worked things out with current PFL champion

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 18, 2025
Joe Rogan UFC commentator

Joe Rogan has lamented on the failed relationship between UFC and a popular PFL star.

UFC CEO Dana White has had his share of grudges with fighters over the years. His most notable public spat with a fighter in recent memory was with Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” left the promotion as the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Ngannou and the UFC failed to come to terms on a new deal.

Ngannou ended up securing a contract with PFL MMA, along with two lucrative boxing matches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. During a recent episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC color commentator admitted he wishes both sides could’ve reached an agreement (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He’s a massive human,” Rogan said. “(The) guy’s so big. That’s a real tragedy that him and the UFC couldn’t figure it out. That bothers me a lot because that guy was the scariest heavyweight champion of all time, for sure. He put guys in orbit. He would hit them and you just go, ‘Oh!’ It would hurt you, like, watching it. You’re like, ‘Oh no.’ All men are not created equal. That’s another problem with fighting.”

Ngannou is the current PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Champion. He captured the gold after knocking out Renan Ferreira in the opening frame back in Oct. 2024. While Ngannou’s next fight hasn’t been determined, many believe Vadim Nemkov will eventually meet “The Predator.” Nemkov recently signed a new deal with PFL He vacated the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship to return to the heavyweight division.

Despite not competing under the UFC banner since early 2022, Ngannou’s name has been mentioned amid UFC’s struggling heavyweight division. While Tom Aspinall is viewed as an exciting champion for the division, many believe his competition is questionable. Ciryl Gane has a chance to silence the doubters when he challenges Aspinall for the gold at UFC 321 on Oct. 25.

