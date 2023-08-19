Marcus McGhee says winning back-to-back bonuses is “life-changing,” eyes return at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden

Marcus McGhee is now 2-0 with two Performance of the Night bonuses inside the Octagon.

McGhee stepped up on short notice in his debut and beat Journey Newson by submission. He then was booked to fight JP Buys at UFC Vegas 78 where he won by first-round KO.

Although Buys had been knocked out in two of his three UFC losses and has been dropped plenty of times, Marcus McGhee says he was expecting it to be a tough fight.

“Honestly, it didn’t have to do with his last fights. I did see he has been hurt and knocked down in his fights, but I believe I have that type of power and can knock out anyone,” McGhee said to BJPENN.com. “I know I can knock anyone out, it’s all about setting my shots up. It wasn’t like I went in there thinking he sucked, I respected JP’s skills, he has looked good in the UFC, even though he’s winless and fought some tough guys. So, to go in there and do that against someone I thought would be a test to me was great.”

Even though Marcus McGhee was expecting it to be a tough fight, he’s happy he was able to make short work of JP Buys. He also got another $50k bonus for the second fight in a row, which he says is life-changing.