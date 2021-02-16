Marcin Tybura returns to the Octagon at UFC 260 against Blagoy Ivanov

A heavyweight bout between top-15 ranked contenders Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov is the latest addition to the UFC 260 pay-per-view card.

Tybura and Ivanov will clash on the UFC 260 undercard and is a welcome addition to the event given it’s a battle between two ranked fighters. The event takes place on March 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is headlined by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s rematch against Francis Ngannou. WP Sportowe Fakty broke the news.

Tybura (21-6) is the No. 15 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The 35-year-old Poland native has been in the UFC since 2016 but is only finally starting to come into his own after some early-career struggles in the Octagon. After going 4-5 in his first nine Octagon appearances with numerous knockout losses, Tybura was at risk of being cut. But instead, he has turned his UFC career around and has won his last four fights. In his last appearance inside the eight-sided cage, Tybura took down Greg Hardy and beat him up for a TKO win. Tybura has shown very strong wrestling skills in his recent fights and he has shown some serious knockout power at times throughout his UFC run. Though he was very inconsistent at first, Tybura is certainly on the rise in 2021.

Ivanov (18-4, 1 NC) is the No. 13 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. The 34-year-old Bulgaria native has been in the UFC since 2018 and he has gone 2-3 in five appearances inside the Octagon. He has notable wins in the UFC over Tai Tuivasa and Ben Rothwell, but that’s in addition to decision losses to Junior dos Santos, Derrick Lewis, and Augusto Sakai. Despite his current two-fight losing skid, Ivanov is still higher ranked than Tybura headed into this fight, so he will be defending his ranking in this spot. Win or lose, look for the former Bellator fighter to show off his durability against Tybura in what should be a spirited contest between the two big men.

Who do you think wins this heavyweight bout at UFC 260 between Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov?