Gilbert Burns issues positive statement after loss to Kamaru Usman: “I’ll be back!”

Gilbert Burns has issued a statement after his loss to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Burns, the UFC’s No. 1-ranked welterweight, challenged Usman for the welterweight strap in the main event of UFC 258 last weekend. Despite a strong start, he was ultimately stopped by the champion in round three.

Speaking on social media on Tuesday, Burns updated his fans on his mental state after this tough loss. From the looks of it, he’s in good spirits despite the setback.

“Fall seven times get up eight,” Burns wrote on Instagram. “I’m already in a good mind and spirit! Thankful for the lessons and for the awesome people that I have with me in my journey! I’m already up taking the dust of and regrouping my self! 2-3 weeks to recovery and enjoy my beautiful family! And I will be back! Learned so much and still learning.”

Burns also opened up on his loss at the UFC 258 post-fight press conference, revealing that he got over-excited after hurting Usman early in the first round.

“As soon as I saw he was hurt, forget about the strategy,” Burns said. I just went for the kill.

“I think I made the same mistake when I fought Dan Hooker [and lost by knockout],” Burns added later. “To become a champion, I cannot make those mistakes.”

“The way I see it right now, I just want to do it like Robbie Lawler,” Burns concluded. “[Lawler] was the only guy, if I’m not wrong, that lost to Johnny Hendricks and then just got right back, fought again, and became a champion.

“I hope I don’t get a crazy suspension, and I go back and rest, stay with my family a little bit. I just want to fight as quick as I can. I know I can do it, and it was almost done, but I cannot make those mistakes and become a champion.”

What do you think is next for Gilbert Burns after UFC 258?