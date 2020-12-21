Marcin Tybura issues statement after stopping Greg Hardy

UFC heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura has issued a statement after his victory over Greg Hardy at UFC Vegas 17 last weekend.

Tybura met Hardy on the event’s main card. The Polish heavyweight ended up scoring a decisive win in the over the former NFL player, strafing his exhausted foe from top position to set up a second-round TKO.

After the win, Tybura thanked his fans and looked back on his recent successes in trio of Instagram posts.

“Fourth win in a row,” Tybura wrote in his first post-fight Instagram post. “Thanks to my family, partners and fans.

“UFC Octagon has been my home this year, now it’s time for Christmas,” the Polish heavyweight added in a second post.

“Awesome job by the corner, [third win] in a row with @ankosmma is no coincidence,” Tybura added in a third post.

As Marcin Tybura said in his first post, he’s now on a four-fight winning streak in the perilous UFC heavyweight division, as his win over Hardy was preceded by a trio of decision triumphs over Ben Rothwell, Maxim Grishin, and Sergey Spivak. The Pole’s recent success was preceded by a pair of knockout losses to Augusto Sakai and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Greg Hardy, meanwhile, will return to his training home of American Top Team having experienced the first stoppage loss of his MMA career. Prior to this loss to Tybura, he was riding a stoppage win over Maurice Greene and a decision win over Yorgan De Castro. Those wins were preceded by a short-notice decision loss to long-time heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov.

What do you think is next for Tybura and Hardy after UFC Vegas 17?