Marcelo Rojo shares grisly photo following war with Charles Jourdain, reacts to being snubbed of FOTN bonus

UFC featherweight Marcelo Rojo shared a grisly photo following his war with Charles Jourdain, plus reacted to being snubbed of a FOTN bonus.

Rojo took the fight with Jourdain on short notice, moving up a weight class from his regular 135lbs division to take on the talented Canadian “Air” on the UFC Vegas 21 preliminary card. The fight was an absolute war, as both men kept pushing forward with bad intentions and landing effective strikes throughout the contest. However, after two close first rounds, Jourdain saw an opportunity to finish the fight in the third, and he kept pouring it on until the referee mercifully stopped it with less than 30 seconds left to go on the clock. It was an absolute dogfight between two men who badly wanted to get their hand raised in the fight.

Following UFC Vegas 21, Rojo took to his social media to share a grisly photo of his face which reveals the damage he received from Jourdain. If you needed another reminder of how tough the men and women who fight in mixed martial arts are, this is it.

Les juro que lo deje todo. Solo me duele que mi familia pase por estos momentos. Gracias por la oportunidad @ufcespanol @UpgradeMG me conectaron en el segundo y no más veía rojo sangre 🩸 tiré unos vergazos pin pum pam y el árbitro frenó el combate. 😔 pic.twitter.com/sZRLIZhFFw — PitbullRojo (@MarceRojoMMA) March 14, 2021

I swear to you, I’ll drop everything. It only hurts me that my family goes through these moments. Thank you for the opportunity @ufcespanol @UpgradeMG They connected me in the second and I no longer saw blood red I threw a few strokes pin pum pam and the referee stopped the fight

Rojo vs. Jourdain was on the short-list for FOTN until several fighters on the main card scored highlight-reel knockouts. The UFC decided to give out four POTN bonuses instead and didn’t give out a FOTN award, which left Rojo upset that he didn’t get the $50,000.

No fight of the night 😭 @ufc — PitbullRojo (@MarceRojoMMA) March 14, 2021

No fight of the night @ufc

Despite not receiving a bonus award, or even getting the win, this fight showed that Rojo has what it takes to stick around the UFC level. Once he heals up and is ready to go again, look for Rojo to drop back down to 135lbs as he looks to pick up his first win in the UFC.

Do you think Marcelo Rojo vs. Charles Jourdain should have been awarded Fight of the Night at UFC Vegas 21?