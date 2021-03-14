Aljamain Sterling calls for “new gloves” following last night’s Edwards vs. Muhammad result

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling called for “new gloves” following last night’s Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad No Contest result.

Edwards landed an accidental eye poke at the beginning of the second round that left Muhammad unable to see, resulting in the fight being called off. It was yet another unfortunate eye poke in MMA that led to a great fight being ruined, and it’s the kind of result that has reignited calls for new gloves to be introduced into mixed martial arts, and it led to a number of fighters including Sterling taking to their social media to vent.

Taking to his social media after Edwards landed an illegal eye poke, Sterling said suggested that the sport of MMA needs new gloves so we don’t have situations like this anymore.

We need new gloves. Period! They’re out there. I just don’t understand what we’re waiting for to make these changes. How many more eye injuries do we need to bring these new gloves in, that significantly reduce the spreading of the fingers.#UFCVegas21 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

The question of bringing in new gloves has been something that has been talked about for years, but so far nothing has changed. Edwards vs. Muhammad fight was yet another big fight that was broken apart due to the problem with the current MMA gloves, which allows fighters’ fingers to be extended out. In the past, there have been talks about using a curved-style glove instead, so the fingers would point downwards, but as of yet, there have been no changes to the gloves in mixed martial arts.

With UFC champions such as Sterling speaking out, and with UFC president Dana White having yet another big fight ruled a No Contest, perhaps it’s time to have the discussion about new gloves again.

