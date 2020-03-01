Manager claims Henry Cejudo returning to flyweight after UFC 250 to defend belt

Manager Ali Abdelaziz claims that UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo will defend the flyweight title after taking on Jose Aldo at UFC 250.

The vacant flyweight title was supposed to be won by either Joseph Benavidez or Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Norfolk. But Figueiredo missed weight at the official weigh-ins, and when he knocked Benavidez out in the main event, he didn’t become the new champion, once again putting the UFC flyweight division on life support.

Many are wondering what’s next for the flyweight division now that it doesn’t have a champion. One possible solution to the problem may be Cejudo returning to 125lbs. According to his manager Abdelaziz, Cejudo will head back down to flyweight to defend his belt there, after he fights Aldo in May at UFC 250.

Take a look at what Abdelaziz wrote on Twitter.

@HenryCejudo Will defend his flyway title after Aldo fight — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 1, 2020

The UFC commentators made a note to mention during the Benavidez vs. Figueiredo bout that Cejudo had officially given up his belt once the bell had rung. However, with Figueiredo winning the fight but not the title, it creates all sorts of confusion. It’s possible the UFC could do a double-take and give Cejudo his belt back due to all the madness.

At this point, the UFC men’s flyweight division is on its last breath for the second time. The UFC was close to closing up the division a few years back, but Cejudo defeating Demetrious Johnson and winning the belt led to a sort of revival at 125lbs. But with Cejudo no longer holding the title and with no one winning it at UFC Norfolk, there’s all sorts of confusion now and a very big possibility this is the end of flyweight once again. Maybe, though, Cejudo can save it — again.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will return to 125lbs to save the UFC flyweight division once again?