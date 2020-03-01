Henry Cejudo announces he is returning to flyweight: “I’m coming back down to take all their heads”

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo says he plans on returning to flyweight after no new title was handed out in the main event of UFC Norfolk.

Cejudo vacated his belt when he decided to stay at bantamweight for his next fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 250. The vacant belt was supposed to be on the line at UFC Norfolk but no new champion was crowned because Deiveson Figueiredo missed weight, making him ineligible to win the vacant flyweight belt when he knocked out Joseph Benavidez. That means the UFC flyweight division once again does not have a champion, putting the division on life support once again.

But maybe the division has found its savior yet again. According to the former champ Cejudo, he plans on returning back to 125lbs to save the division for a second time. Check out what Cejudo wrote on Twitter after the main event was over.

@danawhite let’s keep the flyweight division great! 🇺🇸 #2020 #ilovetrump I’m coming back down to take all their headsheads! Forever Triple C #bendtheknee https://t.co/EjFbu1hT76 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 1, 2020

We all know that Cejudo likes to joke around on his social media, so there’s no guarantee that he’s telling the truth when he says he plans a return back to 125lbs. But since the division has no champion, it wouldn’t hurt for flyweight to get its former kingpin back.

Really this whole situation is just a nightmare scenario for the UFC, and it all happened because Figueiredo missed weight. Had he made weight, then we wouldn’t have any sort of talks about how Cejudo needs to come back down to save it again. But because Figueiredo didn’t make the weight, the division is once again at the mercy of what UFC president Dana White wants to do with it. But maybe Triple C will save it once again.

Do you think Henry Cejudo should return to flyweight?