Colby Covington takes aim at “mumble mouth” Leon Edwards: “I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either”

Colby Covington is taking aim at ‘mumble mouth’ Leon Edwards.

‘Chaos’ is putting Leon Edwards on notice that he is getting the next welterweight title shot whether ‘Rocky’ likes it or not.

Edwards (21-3 MMA) recently defeated Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) via majority decision in March of this year at UFC 286. The reining welterweight champion has made it known that he is not keen on fighting Covington and doesn’t believe the 35 year old is worthy of a title shot.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’, Edwards spoke about Colby’s inactivity and the potential fight between the two:

“He’s getting rewarded for not taking fights. When it was me, I got removed from the rankings. So this Dana White privilege is definitely real.”

It’s true that Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) has not fought since UFC 272 in March of 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MM) by unanimous decision.

It was UFC President, Dana White, who after Edwards successfully retained his belt at UFC 286, confirmed at the post fight press conference that it would be Covington who will be Edwards next challenger. White seemed to double down on the Covington vs. Edwards fight following UFC 287 this past weekend, going so far as to suggest it may be held at the O2 Arena in London, England this July.

Covington took to ‘Twitter‘ today with the following message for Edwards:

Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either… So we took it. See you in July junior. 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nGLhgUsPHx — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 10, 2023

“Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either… So we took it. See you in July junior.”

It seemingly looks like a July title bout between Edwards and Covington is a real possibility.

Do you believe Covington is deserving of a shot at the title or do you agree with Edwards that he shouldn’t be rewarded with that opportunity?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!