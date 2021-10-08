Mackenzie Dern says she has her eye on Valentina Shevchenko with future flyweight move

UFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern says she has her eye on Valentina Shevchenko with a future move to the flyweight division.

Dern returns to the Octagon this Saturday night when she faces off against Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout that serves as the five-round headliner of UFC Vegas 39. For Dern, she is 6-1 in the UFC and she is currently ranked at No. 4 in the 115lbs weight class. If she is able to go out there and beat Rodriguez, there is certainly a chance that Dern could earn herself a title shot. Right now, her goal is to be the best strawweight in the world, so a win over Rodriguez would help get her to the top of the weight class, where the belt is currently held by the 115lbs champion, Rose Namajunas.

Speaking to reporters ahead of UFC Vegas 39, Dern admitted that her current goal is the 115lbs title. But in the future, she admits that a move to 125lbs is in the works, and she believes that she would have a chance to become the first flyweight to beat Shevchenko.

“I just changed my manager, my agency, so now I’m with ‘Paradigm’, and I’m definitely thinking long term, which is totally different from when I debuted in the UFC – that I was just taking advantage of the hype and enjoying. . Now, I’m really thinking about maybe moving up a weight class later and becoming a two-time champion, you know? Constantly having new goals,” Dern said (via AG Fight).

“First I’m going to try to win the strawweight belt I’m working with Rogério Camões, he’s making me stronger, feeling good. I’ve fought up to 125lbs before, but it wasn’t a very strong Mackenzie. It was kind of a lazy Mackenzie, not quite so professional. I definitely have my eye on Valentina. She has had the belt for a long time. The girls are trying, we need someone to fight her. Maybe a jiu-jitsu girl is the right one to beat her. Who knows? But for sure, I see myself moving up to 125kbs. But like a fit Mackenzie. The idea is becoming more and more attractive to me, to go there and try to make history.”

