Scott Coker says he would “love” to have Jake Paul and Logan Paul in Bellator

Bellator president Scott Coker says that he would “love” to have the Paul brothers, Jake Paul and Logan Paul, competing in Bellator.

Coker was a guest on MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour earlier this week, and one of the questions he was asked by host Ariel Helwani was about the Paul brothers. When asked if Bellator has any interest in bringing the brothers aboard the organization, Coker admitted that he is interested in signing them. As far as Coker is concerned, both the Paul brothers are hard workers who are putting in the work and improving. That’s why Coker said he would love to have them come to Bellator should either of them make the move to MMA.

“They’re hard workers, they’re grinding out their camps, doing what they do — both the brothers — and they’re getting better,” Coker stated. “These guys are getting better and better and better. Don’t underestimate these kids’ fighting ability because they’re putting in the work. My view of the whole thing is if they would ever want to come into MMA, we’d love to have them in Bellator,” Coker said. “As these kids continue to get better, it’s my hope that they come to MMA, that they try and test their skills in mixed martial arts. They have a wrestling background, they’re athletic, young and I think it would be a lot of fun to watch them develop.”

Both Paul brothers have boxing experience but neither man has any sort of MMA experience. Logan Paul did wrestle in high school and college, but so far he has not made the transition to MMA. It will be interesting to see if both Paul brothers eventually do make the move to MMA, and if Coker is able to sign them to Bellator if that ends up the case.

Do you want to see Scott Coker sign Jake Paul and Logan Paul to Bellator?