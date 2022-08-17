Luke Rockhold slams the UFC for allowing ‘degenerate’ Nelk Boys to be associated with the company

Luke Rockhold is slamming the UFC for it’s association with the popular online group the Nelk Boys.

Rockhold (16-5 MMA) is preparing for his upcoming middleweight fight with Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at UFC 278 which is being held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, 37, will be trying to put his last two losses behind him and get back in the win column this weekend.

Costa, 31, is also sporting 2 losses in his last 2 fights against Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) and Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) is in need of a win.

Prior to his upcoming match, Rockhold has voiced his opinion on the increasing presence of the ‘degenerate’ Nelk Boys in the UFC.

The group has approximately 7.5 millions followers on YouTube and almost 5 million followers on Instagram and Twitter. But, Luke Rockhold isn’t one of them.

In a recent interview with ‘CBS Sports’, Rockhold shared his thoughts on the association between the UFC and the Nelk Boys (h/t MMANews):

“The world’s going to sh*t. Incorporating Full Send into the UFC is just the dumbest thing ever. I see these guys around here and I’m like ‘Why the f**k are these degenerate kids a part of our f**king company?’ Why is Dana White – because he’s trying to bite into popular culture? Popular culture is going down the drain and it’s bringing the whole world down the drain. People just need to wake up.”

Well, although the former champion is not a fan of the Nelk Boys, Dana White and the UFC are.

It was just last month that White came under criticism for gifting one of the boys $250K. for his birthday. It was Dana White’s own money – not UFC money – that was given to Kyle Forgeard.

