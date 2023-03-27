Former PFL tournament winner Larissa Pacheco admits fourth fight with Kayla Harrison unlikely for 2023

Former PFL women’s lightweight tournament winner Larissa Pacheco doesn’t expect to face Kayla Harrison for a while.

The two last faced off at PFL 10 last November, in the company’s first offering on pay-per-view. While it was the first time the company was on pay-per-view, it wasn’t the first time that Harrison and Pacheco clashed. In fact, they had fought on two prior occasions, with the Judoka winning every single round.

With that in mind, it wasn’t a surprise when the Olympian was a massive favorite to win again last November. However, the Brazilian wound up scoring the upset win by unanimous decision. In the process, Pacheco picked up her first win in the series, a million-dollar check, and handed Harrison the first loss of her career.

Coming out of the bout, many fans were wondering if Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison would fight next. For her part, the Judoka stated that she had no plans to compete in the tournament format this year. Instead, Harrison has stated her plans to compete in the new pay-per-view division alongside names such as Jake Paul.

Sadly, that means the fight won’t be happening next, and may not happen this year at all. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Pacheco admitted that the fourth fight with Harrison likely isn’t in the cards for 2023.

“If they offer me a great purse, or at least something equivalent to what they offer her, I would obviously [do it],” Larissa Pacheco said in the interview. “But am I going to wait for her to decide when she wants to fight? PFL offered me a spot in the season, so I took it.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I think this fight won’t happen [in 2023], because I’m stuck in the season,” she continued. “It really depends on the situation, because I would have to abandon the season — and I don’t mean to be cocky, but this season is very advantageous for me – it’s pretty much saying I’ll win another belt. And to drop that for a fight with her and risk my winning streak, they would have to pay me really well, equivalent to what she gets paid, to really make it happen.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison 4? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!