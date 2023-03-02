Luke Rockhold feeling vindicated by Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury: “He doesn’t have enough dog in him”

Jake Paul‘s loss to Tommy Fury didn’t come as a surprise to Luke Rockhold.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend to face ‘TNT’. The fight was the culmination of nearly two years of build-up, as Fury withdrew from two previous bookings. While the Brit was the underdog heading into the contest, it didn’t look that way.

On fight night in Saudi Arabia, the YouTuber was thoroughly outboxed. Fury used his lengthy reach and jab to control long stretches of the fight. While Paul was able to get a knockdown in the final round with his signature right hand, it was too late.

Jake Paul wound up losing to Tommy Fury by decision, the first defeat of his boxing career. While many were surprised at the result, Luke Rockhold wasn’t one of them. The former UFC champion and Paul have been at odds for a while now, as the YouTuber mocked the fighter’s last appearance at UFC 278.

It now seems that it’s Rockhold’s turn to do the laughing. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC champion admitted the loss didn’t surprise him. Rockhold stated that he always knew that Paul was a one-trick-pony, and he lacked that fire in him.

Luke Rockhold discusses Jake Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury

“He was what I thought he was. He’s a one-trick pony,” Rockhold said of Paul on Wednesday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “He just waits for the overhand right and he doesn’t think his way through fights. And that’s the thing, he doesn’t have enough dog in him and he doesn’t think his way through fights. He’s trying, I’ll give him that. He’s f****** trying.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

“But he couldn’t beat Tommy Fury — Tommy Fury is like, eh, meh… Tommy Fury showed more than I’ve seen in his last couple outings, so at least he stepped up. But who knows what that looks like really against anybody who’s real.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Luke Rockhold's BKFC debut in April? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury 2?