Jorge Masvidal provides an update on his court case with Colby Covington: “At this point, that’s all we’ve been able to determine, that he’s a b***h”

Jorge Masvidal has given an update on his court case with Colby Covington.

A few weeks after Masvidal lost to Covington at UFC 272, he allegedly assaulted Covington as he sucker punched him outside a steakhouse in Miami. Since then, the police body cam footage was released but there has been no update on the case.

On Monday, Masvidal spoke to The MMA Hour to provide an update on the court case and said all that is learned is the fact ‘Gamebred’ is a b***h.

Jorge Masvidal gives an update on his court case with Colby Covington 😳 #TheMMAHour "He’s a little b**** basically. At this point, that’s all we’ve been able to determine, that he’s a b****. His blood type came back: super b****." ▶️ https://t.co/exUGTJ3qJj pic.twitter.com/gxCN31doux — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) January 30, 2023

“He’s a little b***h basically. At this point, that’s all we’ve been able to determine, that he’s a b***h,” Masvidal said. “That’s the only thing, his blood type came back, super b***h. I got these court cases and shit I don’t really know what’s going on. I can’t really talk about it too much, but all I can say is Colby’s a f*****g bitch.”

Jorge Masvidal has also been vocal in saying he is innocent and did nothing wrong, despite Covington’s allegations.

“I come from a different place than many people and we walk differently in that place,” Masvidal said to ESPN Deportes. “I’m not going to let anyone disrespect my family. I can’t talk much because I’m being charged with three felonies. I can only say that I am innocent.”

Although Masvidal is still dealing with the court case with Covington, he is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns. It will be the first time he fights since he lost to Covington as since then, he says he has been dealing with this lawsuit and injuries.

Before the loss to Covington, Jorge Masvidal lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the title. To earn the title shot, Masvidal won three in a row as he stopped Nate Diaz and knocked out Ben Askren and Darren Till.

