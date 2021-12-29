Self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” gets a rude awakening from Joe Riggs (Video)

A self-proclaimed “best bareknuckle boxer in the world” received a rude awakening from BKFC standout Joe Riggs.

The incident happened earlier this month after the individual continued to come into Riggs’ gym day after day talking crap. ‘Diesel’ finally decided he had heard enough on December 8th and invited the outspoken man to step into the ring.

As seen in the Instagram video below, the gutsy individual took Joe Riggs up on his offer and proceeded to receive a harsh reality check from the former UFC fighter.

“When boys come to play with men 👊🏼 This guy came in day after day talking shit, saying he’s the best bareknuckle boxer in the world, we wanted to give him a taste of what he was asking for.” – Riggs captioned the video.

Joe Riggs most recently competed at BKFC Montana back in October, where he earned a nasty first-round knockout victory over fellow veteran Melvin Guillard (see that here). That victory was preceded by a fourth-round TKO loss (doctors stoppage) to Hector Lombard in a fight for the promotions inaugural Cruiserweight Championship.

Riggs, 39, last competed in mixed martial arts in 2019. ‘The Diesel’ has since found success in the world of bare knuckle boxing going 4-1-1 in his six career fights.

