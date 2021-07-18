Logan Paul reveals he had recent phone conversation with UFC president Dana White

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul revealed that he had a recent phone conversation with UFC president Dana White ahead of last week’s UFC 264.

Logan Paul and his brother Jake were both recently in attendance at UFC 264 and they had great seats to the event, thanks to White. Speaking on a recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the older Paul revealed that he received a phone call from White the day of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 card that was quite surprising, to say the least.

“The day of the UFC fight, I’m sitting on my couch and I see a name pop up on my phone. What did it say? Dana White. Name pops up on my phone: Dana White. I go, ‘What the f*ck?’ I show Jake, he’s sitting right there and it’s 11:00 a.m. and I’m eating breakfast. I’m like, ‘This is weird,'” Paul said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“So I answer and I’m not sure what to expect because Jake’s pissed him off. Him and Jake have an ongoing feud. I’ve also come out publicly and said I love Dana White. I just love Dana White — I always have, I always will. He’s a ruthless business man, he’s the head honcho, and I’ve got no beef with him. But I’m not sure how he feels about me because, by default, my relationship with my brother will always take precedence, but if I can be cool with someone I will.

“He calls me and goes, ‘Hey man, is this Logan?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up Dana?’ He’s like, ‘You got two tickets, right? I got better seats for you in what’s called billionaire’s row,’ and he says, ‘You’ll have a much better experience.’ I’m like flabbergasted and honored because Dana White is accommodating me, this is fantastic. And I’m like, ‘Sure, thanks Dana,’ and I hung up and Jake was like, ‘That was weird.’”

