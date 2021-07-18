Gilbert Burns wants rematch with Kamaru Usman, will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there

Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, and says will fight Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards to get there.

Burns defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC 264 last weekend to bounce back into the win column following a knockout loss to Usman earlier this year at UFC 258. With the win over Thompson, Burns once again cemented himself as one of the elite welterweights in the sport, and following the fight, he called out Masvidal, Edwards, and Nate Diaz for fights.

Thus far, we haven’t heard who Burns will be booked against next, but if you ask “Durinho,” it’s between Edwards and Masvidal. For Burns, he is willing to do whatever it takes to fight Usman for the belt again, and if he has to go in there and beat both “Rocky” and “Gamebred” to do so, then he is willing to fight both of them to get back to the top.

“I want the one that will get me a clear way to the title. If that’s Leon Edwards, that’s the one that I want. If I need two more fights, give me Masvidal now and give me Leon Edwards later,” Burns said to TMZ Sports. “I’m not going to lie to you, I want to fight everyone in that division. Every top opponent I want to face. I still have a dream match with Colby. I still want a rematch with Kamru. I want to beat Masvidal, I want to beat Nate Diaz, I want to beat Leon Edwards, I want to beat every single guy, especially a tough one in that division. It’s no pressure, it’s just that if you want to fight for the title, you have to beat this guy, that’s the next guy. And I do believe it will be between Leon and Masvidal for my next fight.”

Who do you want to see Gilbert Burns matched up with next in the UFC?