Live stream for UFC 244 post-fight press conference: Masvidal vs Diaz

Tonight, East meets West in the ‘BMF’ main event of UFC 244.

Jorge Masvidal will face-off against Nate Diaz for the one and only ‘baddest motherf****er’ belt in tonight’s pay-per-view event headliner.

UFC 244 held at Madison Square Gardens in New York is regarded as one of the most stacked fight cards of 2019 and promises to be an action-packed night.

UK fighter, Darren Till hopes to bounce back from his two recent losses and defeat heavy-hitter, Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout. His last loss was a shocking first-round KO against the ‘BMF’ welterweight fighter, Jorge Masvidal. As a result, Till is stepping up a weight class to face the middleweight title challenger in hopes of gaining back momentum.

Also on a two-fight losing streak, Derrick Lewis was defeated by the heavyweight legends, Daniel Cormier and Junior Dos Santos during the past year. ‘The Black Beast’ will look to redeem himself against the sambo powerhouse, Blagoy Ivanov. The Bulgarian fighter made his UFC debut in 2018 and shares a mutual loss against Junior Dos Santos.

Also on the main card, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson will take on Vincent Luque in another welterweight match-up and Kevin Lee faces the undefeated Gregor Gillespie.

After the UFC 244 main event is finished, the post-fight press conference is expected to begin at 1:15 a.m (ET). You can live-stream the whole post-fight media event here and gain a fresh perspective straight from the fighter’s mouths.

Catch all of UFC 244 tonight, Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Gardens in New York City. The main card airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+. If you want to learn how to watch the fight, click here.

What did you think of tonight’s UFC 244 event in New York City? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!