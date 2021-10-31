Li Jingliang reacts following first-round stoppage loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 267

UFC welterweight contender Li Jingliang reacted following his first-round stoppage loss to Khamzat Chimaev at Saturday’s UFC 267 event.

Jingliang was coming off of a huge KO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio on Fight Island earlier this year, but going up against a guy like Chimaev is an entirely different task. Almost as soon as the bell rang, Chimaev was able to pick up Jingliang, walk him right across the Octagon, and throw him down to the canvass, all while talking crap to UFC president Dana White. Not long after that, Chimaev was able to take Jingliang’s neck and choke him out.

It was yet another amazing performance by Chimaev, who improved to a perfect 4-0 in the UFC with the win. This was arguably his best showing yet, because Jingliang is the first ranked opponent he defeated, and not only did he beat him, but he destroyed him. As for Jingliang, this was a rough night at the office, to say the least. Although Jingliang is one of the most underappreciated fighters in the UFC welterweight division, he looked like a novice in this fight as Chimaev totally schooled him. If anything, it shows you how good Chimaev is at fighting, because Jingliang himself is very good at mixed martial arts, too.

Taking to his social media following UFC 267, Jingliang reacted to his latest loss inside the Octagon. Jingliang’s statement was classy, as he made mention of “The Wolf” Chimaev, while then saying that he would train harder and be back better than ever.

Adult beauty. Feed the wolf, the sun will still rise tomorrow. I will train hard and come back. Thank you friends and fans for supporting me.

