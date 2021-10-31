Jan Blachowicz issues statement following title fight loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz issued a statement following title fight loss to new UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Blachowicz entered the fight against Teixeira as a sizable betting favorite, but he lost his 205lbs title in the second round when Teixeira submitted him with a rear-naked choke. It was one hell of a performance by Teixeira, who captured a UFC title at age 42, but for Blachowicz, it was one of the weakest showings in years. Blachowicz, who is known for his “legendary Polish power,” was not able to connect with Teixeira during the fight when it took place on the feet, and on the ground, he had absolutely no answers for Teixeira.

Taking to his social media following his loss to Teixeira, Blachowicz issued a statement about his defeat. Always the classy gentleman, Blachowicz congratulated Teixeira on his victory, joking that he had left his “legendary Polish power” back in his hotel room instead.

Today I left the legendary polish power in the hotel room. Congrats to Glover, who won fair and square, well deserved. Remember that the last pages of my story are still unwritten. Thank you for all the support.

For Blachowicz, this was his first loss in the Octagon since being knocked out by Thiago Santos in 2019. Since then, the Pole has been running through everyone in his path with relative ease, but he ended up losing his belt to Teixeira in an upset on Saturday night. At this point, it’s hard to say what is next for him. Although Blachowicz defended his belt once against Israel Adesanya, that was his only title defense, so it seems unlikely he will get an immediate title shot at 205lbs. Instead, it feels like he will have to fight a contender first.

