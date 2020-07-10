Leon Edwards wants to fight “little weasel” Colby Covington or Gilbert Burns next

Leon Edwards is looking to get a fight with Colby Covington or Gilbert Burns next, this in hopes of earning a title shot.

Edwards was supposed to headline UFC London against Tyron Woodley, where many were assuming he won, he would get a title shot. Yet, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Englishman has yet to get a fight since. He said he was offered the title fight before Burns but couldn’t take it due to lack of training and the COVID-19 restrictions in England.

Now, with the welterweight title on the line this Saturday, Edwards will be playing close attention. He believes he deserves a title shot but expects the UFC to tell him he needs one more win.

“I see them coming back and saying you and Gilbert want to fight for the title, why don’t you fight each other for the number one contender spot then fight for the title? I can see that happening or me getting the title shot straight away or vice versa,” Edwards said to MMAFighting. “What I think they will do is they will come [and say] one more probably before the title shot and go from there. I’d be up for that if it is a guaranteed title shot up next.”

So, for Leon Edwards, he says if he has his choice, he wants to fight Colby Covington or Gilbert Burns. He also believes a win would guarantee him a title shot.

“The number one contender spot which is the Brazilian [Gilbert Burns], he is ranked number one. He dominated the guy I was supposed to dominate. So, probably him… It has to be in the contract that I’m guaranteed a title shot,” he explained. “There is no way I’m going nine, ten fights without fighting for the title. Anyone above me really. Colby, I don’t really like him, I think he is a little weasel, he would be a good fight as well. Anyone above me really. Any of them two above me can get the smoke, either-or.”

For now, Leon Edwards is still on the sidelines. But, he hopes to return soon and fight in a number one contender bout or get an immediate title shot.

