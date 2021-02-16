Colby Covington responds to rumored Leon Edwards fight

Colby Covington has responded to the rumors about a potential welterweight contender fight with Leon Edwards.

Edwards was slated to return to the cage against unranked prospect Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of a card on March 13. Regrettably, Chimaev was forced out of the fight due to health issues stemming from a previous COVID-19 infection, leaving Edwards without an opponent.

Shortly thereafter, UFC President Dana White revealed that the promotion was considering a potential fight between Edwards and Covington. Covington, however, doesn’t seem interested in the matchup.

He responded to rumors of a fight with Edwards on the latest episode of Submission Radio.

“Leon (Edwards) hasn’t earned anything, boys,” Covington said. “I’m in the Colby Covington Incorporated championship business, I’m not in the Leon Scott charity business. This isn’t charity hour, man.”

Edwards hasn’t fought since July, 2019, when he defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, having been sidelined by a range of unfortunate developments since then—most notably the travel restrictions associated with coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m fighting at the top of the mountain, I’m fighting the best in the world,” Covington continued. “It’s not my fault this kid [Edwards] hasn’t fought in two years. It’s not my fault this kid – there’s people from England fighting all the time in the pandemic, they’re not scared to fight. So, I’m not doing charity for this guy who hasn’t fought in two years. He’s irrelevant, he’s beat a bunch of bums, and I’m not doing charity. This isn’t charity hour, this is f*cking championship f*cking pay-per-view hour.”

Colby Covington is currently riding a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. That win separated him from a fifth-round TKO loss in a welterweight title fight with undisputed champion Kamaru Usman.

Who do you want to see Covington fight next?