Leon Edwards laughs off talk that he could be stripped of UFC welterweight title: “I’m one that always took every fight”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards isn’t worried about losing the gold.

‘Rocky’ has been out of the octagon since his trilogy bout with Kamaru Usman last month. In that outing, Edwards scored his second straight win over ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ by unanimous decision. The British star had famously claimed the title by knockout the prior August.

Following the victory, the welterweight champion didn’t have time to celebrate for long. In the post-fight press conference, Dana White stated that Colby Covington would face Edwards next. ‘Chaos’ was in attendance at UFC 287, and was ready for a quick return.

The two are reportedly targeted for a July clash, but it’s far from official as of now. Following White’s comments, Edwards stated that he had no plans to face Covington, as he hadn’t fought in over a year. Following those comments, the American hit back at the champion and stated he would be stripped if he refused to face him.

However, Leon Edwards doesn’t buy into all that talk. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, the welterweight champion hit back at the idea that he should face Colby Covington. Edwards also laughed off the idea that he would be stripped, as he just fought in March.

Leon Edwards discusses facing Colby Covington next

“It’s weird – I don’t know why he’s getting pushed so much,” Leon Edwards said. “He’s coming off two losses to the guy that I just currently beat [in Kamaru Usman], and then went and beat a guy in Masvidal that’s just retired and now sat out for over a year. Turned down Gilbert [Burns], turned down Khamzat [Chimaev], turned down Belal [Muhammad] and then come back to a title shot? It’s weird. It’s something that I’ve never seen before.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “…There’s no fight offer. The UFC hasn’t even spoke to us. There’s no talks of that fight happening. He is talking just to talk. But as far as getting stripped, this is a guy that’s sat out for a year, turned down fight after fight, so he’s talking just to talk. I’m one that always took every fight. I took Khamzat when nobody wanted to fight Khamzat. I took him three times when everyone was turning him down. So it is what it is.”

“I’m coming off a fight against one of the top welterweights in the world, Kamaru Usman, just under a month ago. It hasn’t been a month yet since I fought Usman. There’s no stripping here. I am willing to fight whoever, whenever, as long as they deserve it and the timeframe is right.”

